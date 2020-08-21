Nikki Sixx, Slash, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Team up on Charity Single

Sixx: A.M. Presents: Artists For Restoration — that includes members of Motley Crue, Weapons N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Slipknot and others — have launched “Possibly It’s Time,” a music that’s half of a bigger initiative to attract consideration to the opioid disaster and lift funds to serve the restoration group. Gamers embrace bandleader and Crue cofounder Nikki Sixx, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, Weapons N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, AWOLNATION and Tommy Vext).

Timed to launch Nationwide Restoration Month in September, this marketing campaign leverages all manners of leisure to ship an essential message of hope for restoration, beginning on Worldwide Overdose Consciousness Day on Aug. 31.

The idea was conceived by Sixx, a restoration spokesperson and advocate. All artist royalties from the music are being donated to The International Restoration Initiatives Basis (GRI) to assist these in early restoration, with an identical contribution from Higher Noise Music.

Says Sixx: “I’m proud to carry collectively these artists to assist increase funds for the International Restoration Initiative Basis. The opioid epidemic didn’t go away when the pandemic got here alongside. Simply the alternative…these in early restoration turned much more in danger than earlier than so it’s extra essential now than ever to lift consciousness and assist them. I actually consider that united we will make a distinction and save lives.”

Main leisure business corporations together with Reside Nation, Ticketmaster, iHeart, Pandora, SiriusXM, Entercom and plenty of others have come collectively on this undertaking to lift consciousness and save lives. Allen Kovac, CEO of Higher Noise Leisure explains, “Label and studio heads know there may be nothing sadder than when an artist or actor you’ve labored with passes away as a consequence of substance use issues. This initiative is a wakeup name to the leisure business that we will’t lose extra legends like Prince, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tom Petty and Michael Jackson.”

“So, Nikki rang me to see if I’d lend a vocal to ‘Possibly It’s Time.’ After listening to the observe for the primary time shortly, I used to be reminded how good it’s so I used to be in! It felt proper, throughout, giving again to the much-needed International Restoration Initiative,” explains Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“It’s an actual subject… It’s affecting younger folks increasingly more yearly, so it’s very, crucial for all of us to pitch in and do our half, particularly a few of us who’ve lived by it…these of us who’ve survived… it’s the least I can do,” stated Corey Taylor of Slipknot of his participation within the undertaking.

The music can also be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Higher Noise Movies launch “Sno Infants.” The movie, out on video on demand September 29th, depicts the grim realities of teen-age habit and its results on a middle-class suburban city.