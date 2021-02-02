Nikola Barisic Departs Untitled to Form Bond Artist Management

Expertise supervisor Nikola Barisic is parting methods with Untitled Leisure to type a brand new enterprise.

Barisic’s Bond Artist Management might be based mostly in New York, masking inventive and expertise administration.

“The companions at Untitled Leisure want Barisic a lot success and look ahead to collaborating and supporting him along with his new endeavor,” Untitled management stated in a press release.

Untitled is led by Jason Weinberg, and reps shoppers together with Dakota Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Emma Watson, Neil Patrick Harris and Jane Fonda. Barisic’s anchor shoppers weren’t instantly clear, although extra particulars are anticipated within the coming days.

Bond joins a slew of rising boutique illustration corporations geared towards shopper administration throughout classes. This contains Vary Media Companions, Pete Micelli’s upstart that led high Hollywood brokers to pivot to administration amid the struggle between the Writers Guild of American and the key businesses.

Different notables embrace the corporate fashioned by WME accomplice David Stone and former UTA accomplice Ben Jacobson, a TV literary store referred to as The Framework Collective. Underscore Expertise, which focuses on digital stars and the branding house, was not too long ago launched by reps Michael Inexperienced, Reza Izad and Dan Weinstein.

Charles D. King, CEO of the manufacturing firm and expertise incubator Macro, and WME’s Phillip Solar fashioned the label M88 final summer season to promote storytelling from underrepresented communities. Their powerhouse shopper roster contains “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, Marsai Martin, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Blitz “The Ambassador” Bazawule, Eboni Freeman, Herizen F. Guardiola, Issa López, Kofi Siriboe, Van Lathan, Folake Olowofoyeku and Luke James.