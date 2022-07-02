Nikola Jokic signed the biggest contract in NBA history: the fortune he will receive

Nikola Jokic signed an impressive contract with the Denver Nuggets (Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

At the start of a frenetic free agency, in which Kevin Durant’s request to be transferred to another franchise was highlighted, something that had been rumored for weeks was confirmed and completely shook the NBA world. Nikola Jokic continues to make history in the American league by agreeing to the biggest contract in the sport.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPNthe Serbian giant, MVP of the last two regular seasons, signed a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets for five years and a total of 264 million dollars. Later, the renewals of Ja Morant and Karl-Anthony Towns, the leaders of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, were given, but for numbers well below those achieved by the European.

The Athletic and the diary The Denver Postfor their part, added that the interior will receive 264 million dollars for remaining in the whole of Colorado, but with an option to leave the institution before the fifth and final season of his contract in favor of former partner of the Argentine Facundo Campazzo.

Jokic is the great figure of the Denver Nuggets (Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

With this rubric, the one that emerged from his country’s Mega Vizura, silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, member of the best rookie quintet in the NBA in 2016 and four-time All Star (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022), The basketball player obtained the largest contract in total volume in the history of the tournament, exceeding the 228.2 million dollars for five years that Giannis Antetokounmpo signed in 2020 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 27-year-old Serbian was chosen in 41st place in the 2014 Draft by the Denver Nuggets and always defended that jersey in the United States. Last season, in which his team was eliminated in the first round of the Western Conference 4-1 against the Golden State Warriors, the basketball player averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game .

The coaches for Michael Malone, after ensuring the continuity of their main star, will seek to hit the next tournament by having their two young figures in full physical form: point guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr.

