Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says Game of Thrones cast were “being cosplayers” in unseen original pilot

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has recalled the filming of the ill-fated original pilot, in an interview for a brand new behind-the-scenes e book in regards to the hit sequence.

Whereas the fantasy drama went on to change into a world sensation, manufacturing on the original pilot was troubled and for a second seemed prefer it may finish in catastrophe.

That’s one of the matters explored in Hearth Can not Kill A Dragon, a brand new e book by James Hibberd recounting the story of how George RR Martin’s world was tailored for the display screen.

The brand new title accommodates a quantity of cast interviews in which main gamers reminisce on the early days of Thrones, together with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), who calls the original pilot “ridiculous”.

He mentioned: “No person knew what they were doing or what the hell this was. Throughout King Robert’s arrival I bear in mind discovering the entire thing ridiculous. The absurdity of doing this parallel universe with these very noble males.

“It’s a really high-quality stability between being critical and believing it and simply being cosplayers. There was definitely not a way that this was going to be some game-changer for anybody. However we had lots of enjoyable.”

These feedback were echoed by King Robert himself, Mark Addy, who defined how the original pilot didn’t convey the hierarchical order of this fantasy world.

“Within the Winterfell courtyard scene, no person kneeled when the king arrived in the primary pilot,” Addy mentioned. “You may’t play being the king. You may’t show ‘take a look at how highly effective I’m’. Individuals have to offer you that by exhibiting subservience. It needs to be afforded to you by others.

“Within the reshoot, all people kneeled. It made an enormous distinction in phrases of establishing who’s in cost.”

Leisure Weekly has printed an extract from Hearth Can not Kill a Dragon, which accommodates extra reflections on the original pilot from the likes of George RR Martin, Jason Momoa, and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

The upcoming e book tells the within story of Game of Thrones from the preliminary conferences with studio executives, to the arrival of its closing season final 12 months.

Hearth Can not Kill A Dragon is launched on Tuesday sixth October 2020.