Nikon Photo Contest 2020-2021 official announced by Nikon

Nikon has announced Nikon 2020/2021 Photo Contest. Nikon is a Japanese multinational company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and based on July 25, 1917.

Each rookies {and professional} photographers alike, and now in its 38th Version, the Nikon Photo Contest has been going since 1969. Throughout its life, it has seen over 440,000 photographers enter the competition, and had over 1.71 million images submitted.

In 2018-2019 (the 37th version), the Nikon Photo Contest celebrated it’s 50th Anniversary, with round 33,000 photographers from 170 nations all over the world starting over 97,369 works.

Addressing of on-line contests, Nikon has lately confirmed its 38th Nikon Photo Contest for 2020-21. The competitors concedes creators throughout the globe to handle entries. The competition is for all types of photographers and videographers who maintain within the energy of visible storytelling.

“The atmosphere surrounding the image-making tradition is frequently altering with the instances, and it at all times encourages us with new views. We’re glad to offer a spot for creators to find new creations by altering to the newest strategies and kinds of expression and ship vital tales via the widespread language of imaging.”

Taking a look at previous profitable submissions, we discover out that there are completely different awards and classes for creators to submit their work.

There’s a Subsequent Technology Award for a single photograph and a photograph story. Then there may be an Open Award for a novel image and a photograph story. There’s a Quick Movie Award class with Gold, Silver, and Bronze prizes.

Nikon Photo Contest has been confirmed for 2020-2021. However the particulars, together with directions for the right way to apply and ship entries, will probably be announced on the official web site very quickly.

