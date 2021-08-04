Nima Denzongpa Serial (Colours TV) 2021: Forged, Get started Date, Tale, Telecast Time, Actual Identify

Nima Denzongpa is a Hindi TV serial from Colours TV. It’s the tale of a robust woman taking over demanding situations.

Let’s Test Out the serial Get started Date, Forged Identify, Time table, Wiki and so on. It’s going to be to be had at the Colours TV channel and the Voot app to observe on-line. The beginning date is 30 August and the telecast time is 8.30 PM.

Serial Tale

The plot revolves round a daring woman. She longs to achieve and meet her circle of relatives. Issues take a brand new flip as she makes a decision to stand demanding situations. Will she reunite along with her circle of relatives?

The serial forged has Surabhi Das and so on. It comes to the lifetime of a lady eager for her different members of the family.

Nima Denzongpa Forged (Colours TV)

30 August 2021

Telecast Time

Monday to Saturday at 8.30 PM