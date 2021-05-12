Nimeshika Radhakrishnan Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Nimeshika Radhakrishnan Biography

Identify Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Actual Identify Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nickname Nimeshika
Career Singer, Musician & Composer
Date of Beginning 1994
Age 26 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: overdue Radhakrishnan
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Listening Song, Make-up and Dance
Beginning Position But to be up to date
Place of birth But to be up to date
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Nimeshika Radhakrishnan’s Reputable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/nimeshikaradhakrishnan

Attention-grabbing information about Nimeshika Radhakrishnan

  • She has greater than 70k fans (as of Might 2021) on her Instagram web page.
  • In her recreational time, he likes to make movies on Instagram Reels.

Serials Record

  • Anuragam – 2019 to 2020
  • Kadaikutty Singam – 2019 to give (Function: Neelambari)
  • Kannana Kanne – 2020 to give (Function: Meera Gautam)

Nimeshika Radhakrishnan Pictures

Those are the enthralling pictures of actress Nimeshika Radhakrishnan,

Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here