Nimeshika Radhakrishnan Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Pictures

Nimeshika Radhakrishnan Biography
|Identify
|Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
|Actual Identify
|Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
|Nickname
|Nimeshika
|Career
|Singer, Musician & Composer
|Date of Beginning
|1994
|Age
|26 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: overdue Radhakrishnan
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Song, Make-up and Dance
|Beginning Position
|But to be up to date
|Place of birth
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan’s Reputable Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/nimeshikaradhakrishnan
Attention-grabbing information about Nimeshika Radhakrishnan
- She has greater than 70k fans (as of Might 2021) on her Instagram web page.
- In her recreational time, he likes to make movies on Instagram Reels.
Serials Record
- Anuragam – 2019 to 2020
- Kadaikutty Singam – 2019 to give (Function: Neelambari)
- Kannana Kanne – 2020 to give (Function: Meera Gautam)
Nimeshika Radhakrishnan Pictures
