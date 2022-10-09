Nine countries demanded the regime of Nicolás Maduro release all political prisoners

OAS Assembly 2022

A group of nine countries urged this Friday at the LII General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) to “immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners” in Venezuela.

“(The group of nine countries) urges the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, that the harassment cease, respect political parties, freedom of expression, including that of the press, and restoration of full respect for human rights. rights and individual liberties,” said Canada’s ambassador to the OAS, Hugh Adsett.

Adsett explained that he was speaking on behalf of the heads of delegation from Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, the United States, Paraguay and Uruguay who have attended the LII period of sessions of the OAS General Assembly, which concludes today in Lima.

They also expressed concern about reports of “systematic violations of human rights that continue to occur in Venezuela and that aggravate the social and economic crises”

Adsett mentioned a 2021 report from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that “concludes that the erosion of the rule of law in Venezuela creates a climate of systematic human rights violations.”

“(The IACHR) considers that the co-optation of public power at the head of the government and the erosion of the rule of law created an environment conducive to the systematic commission of serious violations of human rights,” said the report.

The Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro

In this sense, the IACHR explained that it has documented “the repeated practice of judicial executions of young men in poverty, arbitrary arrests of people who protest or publicly assume positions of dissent with the Executive Power, forced disappearances, as well as torture and other cruel treatment in contexts of deprivation of freedom”.

The Canadian ambassador also mentioned the reports of the UN Independent International Mission for Venezuela, which last September accused the civil and military intelligence of that country (the Sebin and the Dgcim, respectively) of committing crimes against humanity to repress the political dissidence, through a modus operandi of abuse dictated “from the highest level”.

He also recalled that in November 2021, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, opened a formal investigation into the country for possible human rights violations.

For all these reasons, the group of nine countries called for “supporting the renewal” of the independent mission and called for a “deep investigation to bring justice and clarify the truth.”

(With information from EFE)

