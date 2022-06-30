Nine essential websites to watch movies for free and legally

We are currently living in a time when there are many payment platforms to view quality movies and series, without having to wait for them to be broadcast on some television channel. But sometimes to enjoy similar content you don’t need to have a subscription of this style, and no, we are not referring to pirating any film content.

On the internet there are some web pages that are completely free and also legal that offer many movie titles. In some of them it is not necessary to register, so it is completely accessible to anyone.

YouTube





The classic YouTube, beyond containing a large number of videos from your favorite creators, informative or music, also has a really wide catalog of movies. In this case, their dissemination is completely legal because copyright have expired due to seniorityso you are going to find a somewhat outdated catalog.

In order to help you find these movies, there is Legally Free, which is a web page that select the free catalog that exists on YouTube.

Rakuten TV





Although Rakuten TV is known by all as one of the most important movie rental platforms today, the truth is that it also has a completely free movies section right at the top of the screen. The only drawback you will find is the registration that you will have to make to access this content, although without having to pay anything at all.

Among the options that will be able to be found in this catalog, Rec, El perfume, The woman from hell or Truman stand out. All of these have great quality and are dubbed into our language so you can enjoy them without having to pay anything at all.

RTVE Play





Spanish public television has a web page open to all users in which different quality content is offered. Among them you can first find all the programs and series owned by RTVE and that have been broadcast through its television channel. But in addition to this, they also recover movies that have come out on their channels.

In this case, the use is really simple, since you will not have to register, unless you want to have information about everything you’ve seen. Next, you will also be able to transmit all these movies and series to your television thanks to the Chromecast function which integrates Among the contents that it includes, Downton Abbey, Dark Waters or Portrait of a Woman on Fire stand out.

Pluto TV





This service has become quite fashionable in recent years due to the policies they are following. In this case, the possibility of seeing free live cinemaas if it were a traditional television channel, but also make it on demand.

It is a reality that you will not find the latest blockbuster movies, but there are interesting titles such as ‘Ghost in the Shell’ or ‘Sophie’s Decision’.

Crunchyroll





Anime fans also have a catalog of movies that are completely free, albeit with advertising. In the event that you want to remove all this advertising, you will have to checkout, although as we say it is not necessary.

As with anime in general, mainly series can be found to enjoy, but some movie is going to be able to be found in a hidden way. Among these stands out, ‘For whom the alchemist exists’, ‘Peace Maker Kurogane’ or ‘Yes, No or Maybe?’.

PLEX TV





Plex TV may be unknown to many people here in Spain. And this is mainly because all the movie titles it offers are free but with advertising and without being dubbed into Spanish. This means that the only way to watch them is by using the English subtitles that it integrates by default.

Tivify





Tivify initially requests that you subscribe to one of its paid programs in order to view all the content they have. But the truth is that it also has a free plan after these that allows you to see all the movies that have aired in the last week. These have had to come out both on open channels such as Antena 3 or Telecinco, or on paid channels such as TNT.

EFilm





If you are a big fan of cinema, both classic and animated, EFilm may end up being your favorite platform. This is because you can find both well known movies as some that are not so being independent directors. All these movies, when losing the rights, become accessible, so you will not have to pay anything to see them on this platform. All that is required is that you have a library card.

rlaxx





This service, which is currently in a beta phase, works really well with a lot of content in terms of shows, but also movies. You will not need to registersince you only have to wait for the application to load in your browser and select the content that you like the most at the top by clicking on To the letter. Likewise, you can also view live channels, as well as their programming.