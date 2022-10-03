Nine ex-communist NATO countries denounced Russia’s annexations

Russia announced last Friday the official annexation of four Ukrainian regions, which it partially controls: Donetsk (photo), Lugansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson (REUTERS / Vladyslav Musiienko)

The presidents of nine former communist countries in central and eastern Europe, members of the I’LL TAKEThey stated this Sunday that they will never recognize the annexation of four Ukrainian regions by Russiawhile expressing their full solidarity with Ukraine.

“We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and we do not and will never recognize Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory”, states a joint statement.

The text bears the signatures of the heads of state of the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

Of these nine countries, only North Macedonia and Montenegro do not yet belong to the European Union (EU).

“We support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion, we demand that Russia immediately withdraw from all occupied territories and we encourage all allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine,” the statement continued.

“All those who commit crimes of aggression must be held accountable and brought to justice,” concludes the text, made public by the Romanian presidency.

The declaration is missing the signatures of the leaders of four other former communist countries, members of NATO and the EU: Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary and Bulgaria.

Russia announced last Friday the official annexation of four Ukrainian regions, which it partially controls: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson.

Almost the entire international community has already made it clear that it will not recognize these annexations, which violate international law and constitute a dangerous escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

A woman votes in the annexation referendum (REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak)

Putin seeks to strengthen alliance with China

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, highlighted the strategic alliance with Beijing congratulating his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingon the occasion of 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“Despite the difficulty of the international situation, (…) we join forces to build a more democratic and just world order, and to counteract new challenges and threats”, indicates the message published by the Kremlin on Telegram.

Putin highlights in his letter that bilateral relations are developing “with dynamism” and in a spirit of strategic cooperation.

He considers that China “enjoys a well-deserved prestige in the international arena, since it plays a constructive role in settling current problems at the regional and global levels”.

“I would like to confirm the willingness to continue our dialogue and close joint work for the good of the friendly peoples of Russia and China,” he added.

At their recent meeting in Uzbekistan, Xi called on Putin to lead a changing world and defend the interests of developing countries.

At the same time, China is a strong opponent of separatism, therefore did not support the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian regions controlled by the Russian Army in the south and east of Ukraine, formalized on Friday by Putin in the Kremlin.

China abstained on Friday in a UN Security Council vote in which the United States sought to pass a resolution condemning Russian annexation.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Ukraine accused the Russian army of kidnapping the director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The dangers that lie in wait for Putin after the annexation of the Ukrainian territory and declaring the West as an enemy