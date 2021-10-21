Nine medals and no gold at the Olympic Games: Carlos Padilla’s results at COM

Carlos Padilla will not participate in the election process at the COM heading to Paris 2024 (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)



After having remained for nine years at the head of the Mexican Olympic Committee (WITH), Carlos Padilla Becerra will cease to be president. Through a statement addressed to the General Assembly, it notified that will not participate in the election process that will culminate on November 11, 2021. Thus, with the announcement, it put an end to an era that, in its last phase, was controversial due to the low number of medals obtained by the Mexican delegation in the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.

The current president of COM took office in October 2012, some months after the end of the Olympic Games held in the city of London, England. The designation had the clear objective of preparing the Olympic cycle for the fair that was held in Rio de Janeiro four years later and improve the remarkable participation that took place on the European continent.

In his first sporting event, he failed to overcome the role of London. Even for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games, the Mexican delegation did not obtain any gold. In Brazil, 125 athletes performed in 26 sports and the harvest was five medals. In total, three silvers and two second places were added to the country’s historical medal table, but it was far from expectations. Nonetheless, was ratified by one more Olympic cycle.

In the Padilla administration, the Mexican delegation obtained nine medals in total, although none was gold (Photo: Valdrin Xhemaj / EFE)



Four years later, the world was hit by the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In that way the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games had to be delayed a year and Padilla Becerra was ratified during the extraordinary period. In spite of this, the conditions of preparation of the athletes towards the fair suffered the attacks of the sanitary restrictions and the role of the two previous editions could not be improved either.

Upon returning from Japan, the Tricolor delegation only accumulated four bronze medals and obtained seven certificates for athletes who finished their tests in fourth place. Thus, far from improving, performance fell to such an extent that Mexico’s participation in Tokyo 2020 it was the worst since Atlanta 1996, although the historical participation in disciplines such as gymnastics and the return to the podium in soccer was achieved.

Thus, over nine years at the helm of COM, the harvest during the Padilla administration was nine medals in two Olympic editions. In total, there were seven silver medals and a couple corresponding to second place on the podium. Unfortunately no athlete managed to climb to the top during his administration, so he could not overcome the role of his predecessors in the organization.

The best participation of the Mexican delegation since 1968 was during the London 2012 Olympic Games (Photo: Twitter / @CONADE)

In this way, during his administration it never managed to surpass the formidable participation that Mexico had during the 2012 Olympic Games. On that occasion, the medal table consisted of eight medals. The Mexican Soccer Team won the only gold medal, while there were three silvers in archery and diving, as well as four bronzes in the same disciplines, as well as Taekwondo and weightlifting.

Secondly, it was far from the best participation in the history of the Mexican delegation in the Olympic Games. The achievement was obtained during the fair of Mexico in the year of 1968, when nine medals were added to the medal table historical. In total, the athletes won three decorations in each of the three places on the Olympic podium.

According to the justification of the still director of the COM, his decision not to continue at the helm seeks to make way for new generations that can bring innovations to the organization. In this way, the person who must overcome the role of his administration in the Paris 2024 Games will be announced on November 11, 2021 during the General Assembly of the institution.

