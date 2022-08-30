Nine people were murdered in less than a week in Zone 3 of Montevideo

Between Tuesday and Wednesday alone, there were seven homicides within a radius of two kilometers in less than 24 hours.

Montevideo Zone 3 —made up of neighborhoods such as Piedras Blancas, Marconi and Peñarol— had a bloody week after witnessing 9 murders between Tuesday night and Sunday. Also, an alleged feminicide and infanticide committed suicide and a policeman shot down a young man who wanted to rob him.

on saturday night a 61-year-old woman with no criminal record was shot to death while watching television on the couch at home. The incident occurred in the Marconi neighborhood and, although the reason for the shooting is unknown, they estimate that The bullet is linked to the war between drug gangs that is taking place in the neighborhood and has already left several dead.

According to a neighbor, days ago the lady had reported a house fire, apparently caused by drug traffickers. It is for this reason that the possibility is contemplated that her complaint had to do with her subsequent homicide.

The same day a 40-year-old man was murdered in his home, located in Piedras Blancas, and found the next day when police officers attended to deliver a court summons. As he reported, the man had reported a family member for domestic violence.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon they were seven people were murdered in that area of ​​the Montevideo Headquarters. The radius in which the murders were perpetrated does not exceed two kilometers and there was a double and triple homicide, a femicide and an infanticide.

The first case was the homicide of a woman and her son while they were walking through the streets (Piedras Blancas), the second was a triple homicide in which a 49-year-old man, a woman of the same age and another 44-year-old man were killed in a vacant lot (Peñarol neighborhood).

Three hours later, a 28-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed. (Manga neighborhood). According to the authorities, a 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene: he was the father of the child and they suspect that he was the one who perpetrated the crime and then took his own life.

After the bloodiest hours, the Montevideo police chief, Mario D’Elia, told Informal Breakfasts that from the police point of view Zone 3 is “a difficult context”: “Strategies are constantly being reassessed, as a way of working we change tactics from time to time, depending on how events are taking place.”

In this sense, he assured that if one takes into account “the decrease in crime in general terms,” ​​the strategy of permanent change “has been giving results.”

“Obviously there are going to be changes in the patrol system due to this circumstance and others that were taking place. We have information that I cannot reveal and that has motivated us to change some patrol circuits or to determine that some force that was not deployed, other specialized units, be deployed on the ground,” D’Elía added.

