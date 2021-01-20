Ninja Gaiden director creates new studio

Tomonobu Itagaki, director of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive creates a new studio: Itagaki Games and he said it would be an honor for him to work with Microsoft again.

Itagaki shared the news on Facebook and revealed that this was to be part of a large announcement within a Bloomberg article but was omitted for exceeding the number of characters.

He has discussed how, for the past four years, since leaving Valhalla Game Studios (working at Devil’s Third), of which he was a co-founder, he has been teaching video game development to younger people. But now he feels like he wants to make a game again and has created a company for that purpose.

He has also explained that while Itagaki Games is not part of Koei Tecmo or Valhalla Games Studios, he agrees to work with Microsoft again.

“I know Microsoft is still aggressive,” Itagaki said. “If they turn to us, it will be an honor.”

There are many Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive created under the work of Itagaki that were exclusive to Xbox, so the relationship is already established there.

We don’t know yet what his studio will create, but we all want to see the ninja again …