Ninja reappears not without controversy for the reasons for his sudden disappearance

The popular streamer got fed up with Fortnite last week and left social media announcing that he needed a break.

Fortnite fever is a phenomenon that began several years ago, but now its popularity continues thanks in part to the content creators and the regular updates the game receives. Without a doubt, Richard Tyler Blevins, also known as Ninjahas been one of the main promoters of Fortnite.

Ninja is going to live on 6 different platformsJust a week ago from 3DJuegos we collected that Ninja was fed up with Fortnite and some players believed that pretended to leave from Twitch. Well, such accusations have not been very misguided. In addition, it is worth noting that he had also left his social networks and that in his messages it seemed that he was not having a good time in terms of mental health.

One week later the popular Fortnite streamer is doing live on all these platforms after his Twitch exclusivity ran out. As seen in the tweet above, Ninja is currently playing Fortnite on Twitter, Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and on Tik Tok. On September 1 he said in a tweet the following: “I just need a break…I don’t know when I’ll be back or where.”

Last week the streamer left Fortnite at a time when he was looking especially exhausted. As seen in the clip, Ninja left the Epic Games battle royale and closed the direct. Moments later he dropped that I could re-stream on another platform in the future. The latter is not unusual at all because in 2019 Microsoft paid him almost 30 million dollars to do direct broadcasts on the already closed Mixer.

Whatever it is, we already know that Ninja will be more live than ever, even on Twitch itself, which is seeing how other platforms like Facebook Gaming are slowly eating the toast in terms of statistics. In fact, the Facebook Gaming application has already announced that it was going to close, but its functions were going to be transferred.

