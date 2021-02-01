Ninja Theory will not add more content to Bleeding Edge and focus on Hellblade 2

Ninja Theory has announced that the studio, now focused on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Project Mara, and The Insight Project, you will have to stop developing content for Bleeding Edge.

The account of Twitter of the game has served to announce that it will continue to be playable on Xbox and PC, but that it will not have more content additions.

“The studio is now focused on new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara and The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no more content updates for Bleeding Edge,” said Ninja Theory. “The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thanks to all the fans, keep banging and wreaking havoc!

Bleeding Edge, the 4v4 fighting game was announced at E3 2019 and launched in March 2020. In our review, where it received a rating of 7, we gave the following rating:

Bleeding Edge is far from the level of Overwatch, but its bet on hack and slash and close combat with swordsmanship instead of the usual firearms, makes it fun to play. And even more with friends. The new Ninja Theory title, if nothing else, deserves a chance.