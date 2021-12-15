Nintendo announces a new Indie World: date and time of the live dedicated to indies for Nintendo Switch

The event will last 20 minutes and will focus on titles that have not yet been released on the hybrid console.

Nintendo has been willing to host all kinds of indie games, and due to the amount of jewelry that we have found over time, it is impossible not to get excited about a Indie World of the company. And is that Nintendo just announced a new broadcast of this event in a totally unexpected way, as is usual for those from Kyoto, and prepares us for future indie titles for Nintendo Switch.

Save the date and time: Nintendo’s next Indie World will air tomorrow, December 15, at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). As the Big N recalls in its Twitter statement, the live will last 20 mintuos and it will focus exclusively on games that have not yet seen the light of day on its hybrid console.

What can we expect from Nintendo? Hollow Knight fans will most likely see grow your hopes to see new details of Silksong, the continuation of this adventure by Team Cherry that, although it has excited much of the community, is reluctant to give more information. For the rest, and taking into account the enormous variety of indie games on the market (and those that will be released over time), it could fall anything in the hybrid.

Therefore, if you are interested in the indie world represented on the Nintendo console, do not hesitate to connect to its Indie World tomorrow through the company’s official YouTube channel. With that said, let’s see what surprises Nintendo Switch is kept up its sleeve.

