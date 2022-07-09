Nintendo Announces Free Pokemon Game On Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Those who pay the extra will be able to access Pokémon Puzzle League, a Nintendo 64 classic.

More news for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. On this occasion, Nintendo It’s back with 64 games, only available to those who pay for the expansion pack. After Pokémon Snap in June, we can now enjoy another title in the franchise.

As you can see in the trailer that heads the news, the chosen one is none other Pokémon Puzzle League. It is a puzzle title based on Pokémon ideal to play on a portable device, although we will have to wait to access it: it will be available on the service from the next July 15.

Pokémon Puzzle League is based on forming chains of blocksAs we say, Pokémon Puzzle League is a puzzle game published by Nintendo for Nintendo 64 in the year 2000. Its proposal challenges us to beat all the trainers and get all the medals through puzzle games where we form chains of blocks of the same color (horizontal or vertical) and do different combos to free the screen.

Remember that if you pay for the expansion pack, you also have access to classic sega mega drive games every month, and July is no exception. Of course, those who are simply subscribed to the basic level of Nintendo Switch Online will be able to download NES and Super Nintendo games without having to pay an additional cost.

3D Games Discord

More about: Nintendo Switch Online, Pokémon Puzzle League, Expansion Pack, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 64.