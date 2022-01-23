Nintendo Begins Fixing Bugs In N64 Games On Switch Following Banjo-Kazooie Arrival

The community noticed some changes in titles like Ocarina of Time, but not everything was fixed.

By Axel García / Updated January 21, 2022, 23:29 29 comments

After the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch Online, several players noticed some settings in other titles already existing in the subscription service. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time were heavily criticized for their sheer amount of bugs and other errors, but it seems that La Gran N has already begun to take the first steps around the necessary adjustments.

There are still many bugs to fix.We mention the title of The Legend of Zelda because, among all, it was the most mentioned in the rain of criticism. A well-known mistake was water transparency and the lack of haze in some sections of the game, and now, the glitch has been partially fixed. Although the water no longer has the textures it used to have, the mist is still missing.

Nintendo did not mention anything about it, but after communicating its seriousness regarding this problem, we were certain that the company would do something about it. Thanks to what was seen in the new update of the paid service, we can see that Nintendo will opt for small adjustments that will come over time.

However, there are still many errors present in other titles, which were not corrected in the newly arrived update. Titles like Paper Mario and Yoshi’s Story were reviewed by the community, but unfortunately, keep their problems found since the release of the expansion pack.

The next title to come to the Nintendo Switch Online catalog is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, which we can enjoy from February. However, after what was seen in Ocarina of Time, there are still doubts about the potential bugs and glitches that could deteriorate this adventure.

More about: Nintendo, Nintendo 64 and Nintendo Switch.