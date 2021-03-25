Nintendo confirms that the download codes for Super Mario 3D All-Stars sold by retailers will work after March 31

Despite Nintendo’s plan to remove Super Mario 3D All-Stars of the Nintendo Switch eShop and to stop the production of physical copies on March 31, the company has confirmed that download codes from retailers will remain valid after that date.

As reported by VGC, Nintendo headquarters in Japan confirmed that these codes can be redeemed “after April”, which leads us to think that something similar will happen with western markets.

This is a small piece of good news for those who have not yet purchased Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but those interested should not waste time if they want the game (especially in physical format), since there are only seven days until the 31 of March.

The launch of Super Mario 3D All-Stars was part of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. (since the launch of the original NES game). When Mario’s party ends on March 31, the day the internet called “The day Mario dies”, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will disappear from the eShop along with the battle royale Super Mario Bros. 35. And the same will happen with the latest Mario Game & Watch and the anniversary themed merchandise.

If you want to know more about this collection that includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, you should know that Nintendo has backed it up with updates such as adding inverted camera controls and GameCube controller support for Super Mario Sunshine.

On the other hand, if you want to know much more about the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation, we recommend you take a look at our analysis of the game to see how some of the best Mario games of all time work on Nintendo Switch. In its day we rate it 8 out of 10.