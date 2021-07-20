Nintendo destroyed the entire unique E3 playing cards for the GBA e-Reader, however they only launched one of the crucial rarest

In E3 2002, Nintendo began selling its new e-Reader platform for Recreation Boy Advance, handing attendees playing cards that includes a few of Nintendo’s favourite characters, each and every of which gave the fortunate visitor an opportunity to win a prize. It was once concept that most of these letters had been misplaced or destroyed, however a Kirby “First Position” card (extraordinarily uncommon) has supposedly reappeared, and is now on the market on eBay.

As reported by way of Kotaku, the eBay checklist is recently at $ 6,500 with 25 provides, and the vendor notes that the First Position card would give the visitor a unique version GBA of Pokémon (Pokemon / NYC Retailer Restricted Version). In abstract, all successful playing cards had been destroyed by way of Nintendo to keep away from redemptions further pieces, however this card was once by no means redeemed, subsequently it was once no longer destroyed.

Symbol Credit score: eBay/AndersonCentral

AndersonCentral seller is eBay member since 2005 and has 100% certain comments. Additionally they uploaded a video of the letter being slid onto a Recreation Boy Advance with an e-Reader to end up its authenticity, and you’ll see it right here.

In step with a tale from 2007, some of these promo playing cards had been designed to achieve the visitor “and not using a prize”whilst 100 would get a “2nd prize” end result and 10 would get a “first prize” end result.

It is very important word that this card no longer independently verified nor has its situation been rated, however the vendor has supplied a just right file of its authenticity.

For comparability, a unopened bundle of those letters in mint situation, which was once rated PSA 10, is recently priced at $ 4,400 on eBay.

That is simply every other instance of Nintendo collectibles indexed on the market with a far upper worth than the unique worth. With out going any longer, not too long ago we have now observed how a nearly flawless reproduction of Tremendous Mario 64 offered for 1.5 million bucks at public sale.