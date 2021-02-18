Nintendo Direct February 2021: All the New Video games, Updates

Nintendo kicked off its extremely anticipated Direct on Wednesday by saying that each Pyra and Mytha from the “Xenoblade Chronicles” sequence can be becoming a member of “Tremendous Smash Bros. Final” as playable fighters.

There was a lot hypothesis that the Direct would launch some particulars on the extremely anticipated “Breath of the Wild” sequel, particularly with the thirty fifth anniversary of “The Legend of Zelda” proper round the nook. Nonetheless, Eiji Aonuma, producer of the “Legend of Zelda” sequence, took to the livestream to acknowledge the anticipation and say that there could be no replace on the sequel, because it’s nonetheless in improvement, however that there could be extra data later this 12 months. He went on to disclose that “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” could be coming to the Change on July 16 in HD, together with particular version Pleasure-Cons.

The ultimate announcement of the Direct: “Splatoon 3,” scheduled to launch in 2022.

A brand new trailer for “Monster Hunter Rise” was additionally unveiled, along with its launch date — March 26, 2021 — in addition to “Monster Hunter”-themed particular editions of the Change console and Professional Controller.

Final 12 months’s indie hit “Fall Guys: Final Knockout” is coming to the Nintendo Change this summer season, the Direct revealed, as is “Outer Wilds.” Beforehand, “Fall Guys” was solely accessible for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Moreover, “Fanicom Detective Membership: The Lacking Inheritor” and “Famicom Detective Membership: The Lady Who Stands Behind” are getting an English-language launch on the Change on Could 14. “Samurai Warriors 5” may even be hitting the Change this summer season.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is getting some “Tremendous Mario Bros.”-themed gadgets — embody usable warp pipes — with a free replace on Feb. 25, with the gadgets hitting the recreation after the replace on March 1.

A brand new tactical RPG from Sq. Enix, “Venture Triangle Technique,” was additionally revealed, to be launched in 2022. A demo for the recreation grew to become accessible on Nintendo eShop after the livestream.

Different video games for the Change introduced embody “Legend of Mana” (with rearranged music and different altered options) on June 24; “Mario Golf Tremendous Rush” on June 25; “Tales From the Borderlands” on March 24; “Capcom Arcade Stadium” out beginning on Wednesday; a re-release of “Stubbs the Zombie” on March 16; “No Extra Heroes III” on Aug. 27; “Neon White” in winter 2021; “DC Superhero Ladies: Teen Energy” on June 4; “Vegetation vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Full Version” on March 19; and “Miitopia” on Could 21.

Extra titles and launch dates for the Change: the free-to-play third-person shooter “Star Wars Hunters” someday this 12 months; “Knockout Metropolis” on Could 21; “World’s Finish Membership,” from the creators of “Danganronpa” and “Zero Escape,” on Could 28; a bodily model of the critically acclaimed “Hades” on March 19; “Ninja Gaiden Grasp Assortment,” together with all DLC, on June 10; and a “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” growth cross beginning on Could 28.

Wednesday’s livestream marked Nintendo’s first Direct since September 2019, excluding its “Direct Mini” associate showcases centered on indie video games, of which there have been a number of final 12 months, and Pokemon-specific Directs. In the previous, Nintendo has used its Direct to tease its most extremely anticipated video games.

Watch the full stream above.