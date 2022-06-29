Nintendo Direct mini announced: date and time of an event with trailers and news on Nintendo Switch games

After several weeks of rumors, Nintendo takes advantage of the non-E3 month to share data on upcoming games.

It was an open secret, but Nintendo still hasn’t confirmed it. However, today we can already celebrate: there is a new nintendo direct mini scheduled, and it promises to give us more information about upcoming Nintendo Switch games sooner than we think. Because, as the Japanese company has shared on its Twitter account, this event will be broadcast tomorrow, June 28, at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

This Direct, which you can follow through Nintendo’s YouTube channel, as well as through 3DJuegos news coverage, will consist of a Partner Showcase where some of the third-party games (from third-party companies) will be announced. they will land on the hybrid over the next few months. According to the tweet published by the company, this event will last 25 minutes.

With that said, the betting can now begin: What games will be featured in this Nintendo Direct mini? Considering the nature of the broadcast, it is likely that we will see more trailers for titles like Bayonetta 3, signed by Platinum Games, or Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, from Nintendo’s collaboration with Ubisoft. At the moment, we can only speculate in the comments.

We are lucky that Nintendo does not give us much room to theorize, since its event will start in just 24 hours. And it is that, after a Summer Game Fest that left us with the most interesting announcements and an Xbox and Bethesda Showcase that impressed us with the gameplay of Starfield, among other things, it was time for Nintendo to take action after its last Nintendo Direct from last February.

More about: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase 06/22.