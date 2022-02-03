Nintendo does not plan to join the purchases of Microsoft and Sony: “Adding studies without our DNA would not contribute anything”

The president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, has also assured that they are not against it.

February 3, 2022

We have a 2022 of absolute madness. In just the month of January we have attended several events that place the video game industry as a great protagonist, being the purchase of studies by Microsoft and Sony the most striking. First, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in what is one of the biggest moves in the industry’s history. Weeks later, Sony announced the purchase of Bungie.

Our brand was built with dedication from our employeesShuntaro FurukawaAfter learning about these two operations, the gaming community wondered if Nintendo he was going to join the party by moving a chip in some direction. However, in statements collected by Bloomberg, from the Big N they have made it clear that They won’t change their ways in relation to recent acquisitions. “Our brand was built on products made with dedication by our employees,” he says. Shuntaro Furukawa, President of the company. “Adding to our group a large number of people who do not have the DNA of Nintendo would not provide any advantage,” he has sentenced.

Similarly, Furukawa has reiterated that Nintendo Switch is in the middle of its life cycle, so we can wait several more years with the hybrid console as the protagonist. This is mainly due to the fact that it is working particularly well despite having been on the market for almost five years already, something that did not usually happen with the latest machines that have preceded the Switch.

Precisely Switch has exceeded 100 million units sold if we look at the latest financial report shared by Nintendo. The company can boast of one of the best periods of its history both at the hardware and software level. In fact, its best-selling video game top continues to add up to millions of sales and incorporate new releases.

