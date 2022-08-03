Nintendo does not plan to raise the price of Nintendo Switch, while Sony and Microsoft refuse to respond

The fall in the value of the Yen means that several companies in Japan have increased the cost of their products.

Recent world events have severely affected various sectors, including the technology industry. So much so that Nintendo Switch and PS5 have begun to register sales drops in Japan, which generates some fear towards the Christmas campaign. Because, considering that the war in Ukraine has caused problems in the supply chain and the shortage of components could last until 2024, the Japanese market is now approaching a new obstacle: the fall in the value of the yen.

Currency change makes consoles nearly $100 cheaper in JapanAs reported by Bloomberg, now the Yen is weaker than before, which causes many people to buy technology products in the Japanese market to resell them in their respective areas. After all, the difference in currency makes consoles almost $100 cheaper than in other markets where they are also sold.

This has caused companies like Apple to try to adapt to inflation by raising the price of mobile phones and other products in their catalog. And what about the consoles? From Nintendo they can assure that “they have no plans to raise Switch prices“, although Microsoft did not want to offer statements regarding this problem.

Just a few days ago, we learned that Sony had taken the same position as Microsoft. by refusing to comment about an alleged PS5 price increase. In the absence of official communications, we will be attentive to the evolution of this market in terms of the costs of PlayStation and Xbox Series.

