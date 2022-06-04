Nintendo drops out of Gamescom 2022, but ensures that Nintendo Switch will play a leading role in the summer

The festival is scheduled to start on August 24 and has already confirmed attendance from Koch Media, THQ Nordic and more.

Summer is already heating up, at least as far as video games are concerned. In the coming days, we will receive a lot of information, announcements and surprises about the future of our favorite sector, but this festival will continue in August with one of the most important events in Europe: the Gamescom 2022. But, despite the fact that its organizers have already begun to raise public expectations by confirming the attendance of various companies, it seems that this year’s edition is left without one of its key figures.

After careful consideration, we decided not to participate in CologneNintendoWe are talking about Nintendo, which has confirmed sad news for all Gamescom fans. And it is that, according to the German media GamesWirtschaft, the iconic Japanese company is removed from the 2022 edition: “Gamescom is a central event in the Nintendo calendar. This year, however, after careful consideration, we decided not participate in Cologne“explain those from Kyoto.

Seeing this, anyone could wonder about Nintendo’s plans for the coming months. Continuing with the response sent to the aforementioned portal, it seems that the company is already preparing for various summer events: “Instead, players can try the games for Nintendo Switch in numerous events throughout Germany. Events that have been firmly planned so far include roadshows with our Airstreamer and our Bulli, for example at places like the SWR Summer and the Stuttgart Children and Youth Festival.”

“For Japan and video game fans, we have decided to participate in the Main Matsuri Japan Festival in Frankfurt, as well as the DoKomi in Düsseldorf and the Animagic in Mannheim. More tour stops and actions are planned. We look forward to seeing our fans at many regional events,” Nintendo concludes in its statement.

Of course, Germany will have a good dose of Nintendo with the participation of said company in various events, but the community is also waiting for more news about a possible direct for this month. After all, the video game sector has already begun to get excited with a State of Play loaded with news, although we will also be attentive to all the conferences scheduled for the coming days.

More about: Nintendo, Gamescom 2022, Nintendo Switch and Events.