Nintendo drops Transfer 12.0.3 replace because of connectivity problems

Nintendo launched a brand new replace for the Transfer and little dhe later withdrew it with out giving any rationalization. This information got here by the use of VideoGamesChronicle, which reported at the new Transfer 12.0.3 replace and all that is going with it.

Later, the corporate’s Jap tweets provide an explanation for that those that put in the replace at the console may enjoy connectivity and microSDXC card problems.

Now we have additionally showed that although you attempt to use the microSDXC card for the primary time with the 12.0.3 up to date major unit, the primary unit replace isn’t finished and the microSDXC card can’t be used. Please watch for the follow-up document in this as neatly. — Nintendo Beef up (@nintendo_cs) June 9, 2021

The corporate has ensured that you might be already running to mend the problems that the replace has led to. We will be able to must watch for the authentic notes to grasp all of the main points of the brand new replace.

The final primary firmware replace for the Nintendo Transfer came about on final december and added a button within the House interface, the power to proportion screenshots and movies without delay to the pc and extra choices that experience to do with saving video games within the cloud.

Nintendo at E3 2021

In some other order of reports, we remind you that the corporate will factor its Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 on June 15 at 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time). The development will final 40 mins and can center of attention on video video games that will probably be printed in 2021.

With appreciate to archirumoreada Nintendo Transfer Professional, we nonetheless don’t have anything showed. Rumors indicated that it will be introduced prior to E3 2021, to be able to permit the development to serve to provide video video games for the console. In this day and age, this has now not been fulfilled.