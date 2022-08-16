Nintendo explains why it will not raise the price of Switch “for now”

President Shuntaro Furukawa rules out that possibility despite stock problems and increased demand.

No one doubts that Nintendo Switch is the console that has been leading the market practically since its launch, but Nintendo It is facing problems lately that did not exist years ago. The fall in the value of the Yen together with the stock problems It has caused certain technological products to increase their price, something that Nintendo ruled out a few weeks ago and now addresses again after an interview in Nikkei.

has been the president Shutaro Furukawa who has attended to the Japanese media to resolve these issues of general interest, reiterating that, at least for the moment, they will not raise the price of Nintendo Switch. “Keeping prices low is not a problem for us when it comes to purchasing parts. The problem is that demand exceeds supply“, he assures.

We value the price in relation to the fun we offerShuntaro Furukawa“At this time, we are not considering a price increase. In order to offer unique entertainment to a wide range of customers, we want to avoid higher prices because our competition is the variety of entertainment in the worldand we always value the price in relation to the fun we offer,” says Furukawa.

“Our products also include software. Nintendo has sold more than 100 million Switch so far, and it is important to keep the momentum of our business in general,” explains the president, who also states that the OLED model will continue to be less profitable than the rest of the Switch versions and that they are dealing with problems of higher shipping costs.

With all this, from Nintendo they foresee a uncertain future regarding Switch production during the next year, but they are confident that they will be able to sell what is expected throughout the remainder of 2022. Likewise, the company has ruled out launching a new console until, at least, the end of the next fiscal year in March 2023.

