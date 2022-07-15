Nintendo gives full rights to same-sex marriage within the company in Japan

Despite not being recognized in Japan, the workers of the Big N will have the same rights as other marriages.

Through an update to its corporate social responsibility strategy published this week, Nintendo has announced an important change in its internal regulations to extend the labor rights enjoyed by heterosexual marriages in the company to same-sex couples and unions. in fact, despite the fact that these links are not recognized by law in Japan.

“Although same-sex marriages are not currently recognized by law in Japan, this system ensures that employees who form a domestic partnership with a same-sex partner have the same benefits as workers in a same-sex marriage. opposite”, we can read on the Nintendo website, adding that this change also concerns de facto unions.

Nintendo reminds that in its codes of conduct it does not accept any discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as race, ethnicity, nationality, ideology, religion, creed, origin, social condition, class, occupation, gender, age, disability. However, the hardware manufacturer will review its internal harassment policy to more explicitly prohibit discriminatory comments based on sexual orientation or gender identityas well as revealing someone’s private sexual orientation against their will.

As the EFE agency echoes, this change in Nintendo’s position is not exclusive to the parents of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Other major Japan-based firms such as Panasonic, Sony, IBM Japan o Softbank have applied similar policies in recent years, while some cities in the country of the rising sun grant these couples some rights comparable to marriages.

More about: Nintendo and Workers’ Rights.