Nintendo gives reason to believe in Bayonetta 3, whose release date continues to raise doubts

The Platinum Games title is dated for 2022 and the latest Nintendo report continues to bet on it.

One of the recurring questions of this 2022 is whether Bayonetta 3 will finally be released this year. The game of Platinum Games It is scheduled to premiere on Nintendo Switch at some point in 2022, but the silence about it and the fact that there is no specific day marked on the calendar generates a multitude of doubts among fans.

However, the financial report for the first quarter of the year that Nintendo has presented today has brought peace of mind to the users of the hybrid: Bayonetta 3 is still listed for 2022, which indicates that at the moment there are no changes planned in the release of the work. The other dates, such as the Breath of the Wild sequel, have received an update.

Bayonetta 3 was announced in late 2017Except for a few scattered statements by Hideki Kamiya, It is surprising that we have not seen anything of the game except for the exception of September 2021, when the trailer that heads this text was presented. The third numbered installment was announced at the end of 2017, so we are going five years after that and probably a similar figure in terms of the development work that Platinum is doing.

Pending confirmation of a specific date, the latest fiscal results report that we mentioned above has left great news for Nintendo, which has recorded its best year in terms of game sales. your console, Nintendo Switchis among the five best-selling in history, with a sales figure that exceeds 100 million.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Bayonetta 3, Platinum Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Hideki Kamiya and Release Date.