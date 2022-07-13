Nintendo gives us advice to prevent the heat from spoiling our Switch in summer

The official Japanese account recommends good ventilation for the grids and a suitable room temperature.

Playing very cold video games may work to take away the sensation of heat, but it does not reduce the temperature of our console. Nintendo he knows it, and that is why from the official Japanese account they have offered some brief tips to prevent high temperatures from damaging our Nintendo Switch.

The message, which has been translated by Nintendo Life, focuses on prevent internal heat from rising of hardware. In portable mode it is essential to extend the life of the battery, but if we have it connected to the dock, we must follow some simple recommendations so that we do not get upset this summer.

They recommend good ventilation of the grids“Playing a Nintendo Switch in a place with high temperatures can cause the temperature of the console to rise. Please use the console in areas that are between 5 and 35 degrees centigrade“, they explain from Nintendo. “In addition, the blockage of the air inlet and outlet grilles can cause the console to heat up. Please let there be good ventilation around them.”

If these recommendations do not convince you, you can always consult the advice to lower the temperature of the consoles that we offered you a few weeks ago in 3DJuegos. In addition, our colleague Felipe Báguena also compiled six key recommendations to extend the battery of Nintendo Switch, so we recommend you take a look at it if you are interested.

