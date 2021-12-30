Nintendo Introduces 2021’s Most Popular Indie Games for Nintendo Switch with New Video

The list includes popular titles such as Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights or Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

If we talk about video games, the year 2021 has been firmly starring the Nintendo Switch. Not only could it be close to hitting memorable sales milestones, but games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild have also won the hearts of gamers. But, What about the indies? Nintendo knows that this land hides some very special gems, and now it launches a video with which it highlights the Most downloaded indie games of the year.

It is already well known that the Big N has begun to support independent projects by dedicating Indie World, broadcasts in which the titles that will arrive on Nintendo Switch are announced. Now keep expanding on those intentions and remembering the most popular installments of 2021 without showing number of downloads, as the company focuses on showing only brief trailers of each adventure. You can see this video at the beginning of this news, but we also leave you here the list of indie games highlighted by Nintendo.

Best-selling indie games of the year on Nintendo Switch

Of course, the list has the presence of games that have attracted the attention of the community powerfully in recent months, so it is no surprise that they have positioned themselves as hot selling adventures on Nintendo Switch. Beyond this, Nintendo is giving a good look back at 2021 and he has also revealed to us which are the most downloaded titles in the Japanese eShop, taking into account triple A releases.

But not everything is pink for those in Kyoto, since it seems that they will start 2022 with bad foot. After avoiding as much as possible a component shortage affecting the entire technological landscape, the president of Nintendo foresees a stagnation in the production of Nintendo Switch that would begin at the beginning of the year.

