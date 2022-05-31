Nintendo is Japan’s favorite publisher again in 2021 and PlayStation falls out of the Top 10

Nintendo reiterates its dominance of the Japanese scene with a market share that reaches almost 33% of the player population.

To say that Nintendo dominates the Japanese scene is not news, but it never ceases to amaze us impressive clout of the company in said territory. Nintendo Switch games continue to be the most popular among the Japanese public, something that has contributed to the Big N registering its best year in terms of video game sales. And now we know more about the business performance of the company in that country, which has left us with our jaws dropped.

Nintendo games account for 32.98% of the video game market share in JapanAnd it is that, according to the Twitter user Pierre485, who usually shares results related to video game sales, Nintendo has closed a really successful 2021. In this sense, the company has distributed more than 9 million titles only in Japan, which corresponds to a gigantic market share: a 32,98%which gives a great advantage to companies like Capcom or The Pokémon Company, which encompass almost 11% each.

The list continues with well-known companies such as Konami, Bandai Namco or Square Enix, although we also want to make special mention of Microsoft. In this sense, his presence in the Japanese field is increasing and, as can be seen in the ranking published by the Twitter user, his efforts have led him to occupy position number 7. Secondly, Sony surprise us with his absence in the Top 10since he has closed 2021 in eleventh place.

Of course, Nintendo maintains its leadership in the area and, according to these results, it does not seem that it will let go of the helm in the coming years. Its extensive catalog has given us such beloved franchises as Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby and morealthough we are surprised to learn that the saga of Super Mario it is not among the most beloved licenses of the Japanese public.

