Nintendo keeps the mystery about Advance Wars 1 + 2 and its release date

The game was scheduled to be released in April, but was delayed by the war in Ukraine.

The last Nintendo Direct made more than one think that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp would finally receive its long-awaited release date after the indefinite delay due to the war in Ukraine, however, those in Kyoto had very different plans. Or rather, they didn’t have any concrete for this strategy game at this very moment.

The game was scheduled to be released in April 2022No news from remake of the fantastic Advance Wars of Game Boy Advance, one of those responsible for Axios magazine has asked Nintendo directly if the game has been canceled for the same reasons, that is, because of the war in Ukraine. The answer? It does not solve doubts… beyond confirming that has not been canceled.

“The launch has been delayed. We will announce the new date when we have decided it,” they have limited themselves to saying, according to Stephen Totilo. What seems clear is that Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp will not be available by the end of the year, except for a major surprise. With a military theme, at 3DJuegos we already told you that there was a good reason to delay the remake of Advance Wars. That was in March, just a few days after the war began, and since then, we have not heard from the Nintendo Switch exclusive again.

Waiting to find out more about this turn-based strategy game, the latest Direct has left us with such important announcements as the release date of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, the presentation of a new Fire Emblem, a gameplay of Bayonetta 3 action-packed or even the ad for Octopath Traveler 2.

More about: Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp, Nintendo Direct and Ukraine.