Nintendo launches a new subscription service for Nintendo Switch, but it has nothing to do with games

Although the novelty is only available in Japan, it would allow us to send the console for repair several times a year.

Los subscription services are booming. According to estimates, these proposals would mark a 2022 with revenue records for companies such as Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo, so we are not surprised to learn that the main brands in the industry are already looking for other approaches to this business model. This is the case of the Big N, which although it already has its Nintendo Switch Online, does not hesitate to launch other alternatives for different purposes.

The service will cover damage due to prolonged use of the console, water damage and accidentsBecause, as we read in VGC, Nintendo has announced a new subscription service focused on repair of the different models of Nintendo Switch. At the moment, this option called Wide Care is only available in Japan for 200 yen a month ($1.50) or 2,000 a year ($15), and the company has not yet confirmed whether the proposal will be extended to other territories.

According to the information published on its website, this service covers deterioration due to prolonged use of the Nintendo Switch, water damage and accidents that have caused damage to the Joy-Con, the dock, the adapters or the console. Wide Care will allow users to send their device in for repair until 6 times in the same year, with the possibility of replacing the device a total of two times in the same period of time. To access the service, which takes care of all shipping costs, players will need a smartphone o tablet with camera.

In this way, Nintendo once again makes the leap into the world of subscription services with a proposal more focused on the durability of its devices. After all, the Joy-Con Nintendo Switch still have drift issues that not only affect an alarming number of players, but have also caused the Big N to face lawsuits.

