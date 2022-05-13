Nintendo maintains negative forecasts in the face of a semiconductor crisis that seems to have no end

Although several companies believe that the situation will improve in 2023, the president of the Big N does not see an end on the horizon.

We have heard it from different sources: Foxconn, Intel and even Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, consider that the semiconductor crisis it will go long. Although Nintendo Switch was saving itself from this problem, those in Kyoto have not been slow to see the impact of the shortage of components in the production of their consoles. And, seen what has been seen, it seems that does not have good vibes for the next few months.

There is no end in sight to the semiconductor shortage right nowShuntaro FurukawaDuring the last days, several companies in the sector have communicated the results of their last fiscal year, so we have been able to know the most recent figures from Nintendo and the latest statements from its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, regarding the component crisis. As reported in The Wall Street Journal (via VGC), the manager believes that “there is no end in sight for the semiconductor shortage right now.

Nintendo has not made any further allusions to the problem in its latest report, so we can expect a difficult time for the production and purchase of consoles, which includes both Nintendo Switch and other technological devices on the market. In this way, PS5 y Xbox Series They have been suffering from the semiconductor crisis for many months, and Furukawa’s new view does not bode well for any short-term recovery.

Despite these discouraging data, it should be noted that Nintendo has reasons to celebrate your performance During last year. According to the results shared by the company, Nintendo Switch continues with an unstoppable sales rate and, in addition to this, the company has recorded its best year in terms of video game distribution.

