Nintendo makes a plenary session: Switch games occupy the weekly Top 10 of the best sellers in Japan

One more week, Nintendo returns to dominate the Japanese scene. After a few days in which there have been no big surprises in terms of video game sales in the Asian country, we can continue to affirm that Nintendo Switch Sports once again tops the list of best-selling titles. And, to no one’s surprise, the rest of the ranking stands out again due to the predominance of games for Nintendo Switch, which occupy the top ten positions.

On this occasion, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 descends quite a few steps from second place on the list to nineth. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe occupies its position with more than 16,000 units sold, although it is noted that Kirby and the Forgotten Land still has steam at the end of the week with almost 10,900 copies.

As usual in this kind of news, the Top 10 also has the eternal presence of games like Minecraft, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Mario Party Superstars. However, it should be noted that Kirby’s Dream Buffet enters strongly through its download card and, after a few days on the market, manages to distribute over 7,200 copies.

Top 10 best-selling games in Japan (cumulative sales)

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 18.668 (696.061)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16.052 (4.790.937)

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 10,877 (862,743)

[NSW] Minecraft – 10.697 (2.759.736)

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set – 8.625 (250.277)

[NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Dump Card) – 7,218 (New)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7.014 (4.956.081)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 6.748 (3.253.767)

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 6.714 (158.971)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 6.056 (1.023.061)

As you can see, everything indicates that the sports proposal of Nintendo Switch has managed to become one of the favorites of the Japanese public. If you want to know why this installment is so successful, we recommend you read our review of Nintendo Switch Sports, where we comment on our impressions playing its digital sports.

