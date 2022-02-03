Nintendo marks a record quarter and shares its top 10 best-selling video games on Switch

The company has signed the best period of the Switch generation and the second most remarkable in its history.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 3, 2022, 10:45 45 comments

The data that has left us the last report of results of Nintendo confirm the good shape of the company. Nintendo Switch has turned out to be a success despite having been with us for almost five years, and its more than 100 million units sold are only understood thanks to the good work done with the hardware, but also with the software.

It is the second best quarter in its historyNintendo’s earnings for the third quarter of the current fiscal year amount to $6.27 billion in revenue, which is best period of the Switch generation and the second best in its history. In the year 2021 there have been 98 million players in the hybrid, a high figure compared to the 103 million consoles sold.

Hardware sales have been lower than the same period last year, although the OLED model has helped boost revenue over the holidays. Nintendo has not been so affected by the shortage of semiconductors, since it has been able to distribute 23.67 million consoles throughout the past year, almost double the new generation machines that Sony could move with PlayStation 5 (12.8).

Hardware accounts for more than half of Nintendo’s revenue, while video games continue to pull in big numbers. In physical they sell much more than in digital (29% against 9%), and the sales figures of the most successful titles in their own catalog have been shared, with the entry of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl in the top 10 that we leave you below.

Best selling Nintendo Switch games

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe: 43.35 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 37.62 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 27.40 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 25.80 million Pokémon Sword and Shield: 23.90 million Super Mario Odyssey: 23.02 million Super Mario Party: 17.39 million Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu! y Let’s Go Eevee!: 14.33 million Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl: 13.97 million Ring Fit Adventure: 13.53 million

The most recent release published by Nintendo for its console has been Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a title that represents a revolution at the playable level in the saga, although it has been in the eye of the hurricane for its graphic and artistic section. We were able to play it before its premiere, so we leave you the analysis of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in case you want to stop by to take a look.

