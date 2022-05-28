Nintendo prepares a patch for one of the most commented bugs of Kirby 64 on Nintendo Switch

Players have been quick to find a bug in the latest addition to the Nintendo 64 catalog.

Just a few days ago, users subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack could return to the nice adventure of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shardsinitially released for Nintendo 64. However, the community has not taken long to find a particular bug that makes it difficult to progression of the adventure, so Nintendo has got down to work and is already preparing a patch to solve it.

The patch will be released sometime next weekAccording to the latest publication of the Japanese company on Twitter, they have proposed to fix this bug with an update that will be released sometime in next week. Therefore, we will have to wait a few days for Kirby 64 to run as we remember it. Despite the curiosity of this bug, Nintendo has not shared the details that trigger the appearance of the error.

After all, users found this particular surprise in one of the water levels of Kirby 64. As the players have shared via social networks, Kirby stays in a permanent state of daze after taking damage. And while this bug is fixed by restarting the stage, the community has encountered it too many times for it to be an isolated issue.

In this way, we have to wait a few days for Kirby 64 to resolve its recent error on Nintendo Switch. As for the service added to the Expansion Pack, it should be noted that Nintendo has been expanding the catalog of classic games and today it has surprised us with the introduction of three new NES and SNES titles free for subscribed users.

