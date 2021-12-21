Nintendo prepares for possible server saturation at Christmas and releases recommendations

The Nintendo Switch servers fell during Christmas 2020 due to the massive entry of new users.

There is no doubt that, after its launch in 2017, Nintendo Switch continues to enjoy a great success among the public. After the best month of November in terms of sales in Spain, the hybrid has entered a Christmas campaign that ignores the consequences of the console shortage. However, and although Nintendo celebrates its good figures, it is also preparing for a possible server crash during the holidays. A panorama that we already experienced at Christmas 2020.

We recommend creating a Nintendo Account ahead of timeNintendoIt was Nintendo itself who explained this to the players through a publication on its Japanese Twitter account. Here, the Japanese company warns about the possibility that during this weekend, which will coincide with Christmas, Nintendo accounts cannot be created, at least immediately. After all, many people will receive a Nintendo Switch as a gift from Santa Claus, and that is why servers could collapse in no time.

However, the Big N anticipates the problem with recommendations for users, as read in its tweet: “If you are planning to use a Nintendo Switch family console for the first time, we recommend to create [una cuenta Nintendo] early“. In addition to this, it should be remembered that the Nintendo Switch servers also allow the digital game download, so it is advisable to install the necessary titles before Christmas arrives.

Server saturation not a 100% confirmed event for Nintendo, but the company prefers to alert users to the slightest possibility. After all, they’ve started their Holiday Deals and the shoppers’ experience could be on their toes with some downed servers, which would frustrate users who take advantage of Nintendo Switch discounts.

