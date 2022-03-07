Nintendo puts Russian eShop on maintenance after suspending payments in rubles

The invasion of Ukraine has led many companies to withdraw their products in Russia and Belarus.

Sadly, the war in ukraine after the invasion of Russia continues to occupy the headlines, and in the video game industry there have been many consequences for the different countries involved in the conflict. This week we learned of Microsoft’s decision to cease the sale of its new products in Russia, while EA blocked the sale of its games in Russia and Belarus.

This time it was Nintendo who has put temporarily under maintenance the eShop in Russia. As Nintendo has reflected in the statement posted by support in the store, echoed by Nintendo Life. Apparently, this maintenance would have to do with the suspension of payment processing in rubles in the shop.

At the beginning of the week, the Kyiv government actively requested that video game companies be involved with sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian market, however, this measure by Nintendo could be due to a problem with the payment service provider abroad in the region. Meanwhile, The Pokémon Company showed its involvement through social networks and with a donation of 200,000 dollars for the victims in Ukraine.

“The growing crisis in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, which continues to separate families and threaten the safety of children, breaks our hearts,” the Pokémon parents shared. Among the different measures that have been taken these days, the creator of Rust and Garry’s Mod stands out, who has raised the price of his games in Russia while donating the profits to Ukrainian charities.

