Nintendo records its best year in game sales: this is the list of the best sellers of Switch

The new Kirby has sold more than two and a half million, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus already exceeds a dozen.

It’s all good news for Nintendo. The Japanese company has just presented the data for its financial report for the quarter ending in March and, in addition to being able to boast of the spectacular sales of Nintendo Switch worldwide, at the software level it also continues to be intractable.

55 million games sold in the last quarterThe Big N has updated the list of best-selling games on its official website, with a practically immovable top 10 but it continues to grow with more millions of copies distributed. In fact, over 822.18 million Switch games have been sold worldwide, 55.77 of them in the last quarter.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the undisputed leader, with 45.33 million games sold. It is followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with 38.64 million, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with 28.17. We leave you the top 10 below so that you can assess the classification for yourself.

Best selling Nintendo Switch games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 45.33 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 38,64 millones

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 28,17 millones

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 26,55 millones

Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield – 24.27 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 23.50 million

Super Mario Party – 17.78 million

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Gleaming Pearl – 14.65 million

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.53 million

Ring Fit Adventure – 14,09 millones



The only change in the top ten positions on the list is Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl moving up one spot. In fact, the saga Pokémon has sold 30 million in the last fiscal yearand Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already placed 12.64 million copies in players’ homes.

30 million Pokémon games in the last yearFor its part, the data referring to Kirby and the Forgotten Land only collect a very short period of the game for sale, since it was released at the end of March. However, it already registers 2.65 million copies, joining a list of 39 games that have sold more than one million in the last fiscal year, Nintendo’s best year of game saleshaving grown by 1.8% compared to the past.

If you already have a Nintendo Switch or are thinking of getting one, it is worth remembering that it has a list of the exclusive games that have catapulted the portable to success. Do not forget to take good care of it, because according to Nintendo its life cycle will be longer than we thought.

