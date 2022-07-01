Nintendo remembers that it will not make sequels to all its sagas for a more than obvious reason

Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the company, comments that this possibility is not realistic.

We are living a few weeks full of speculations. In the field of PlayStation, the community has such high expectations for God of War: Ragnarok that Cory Barlog himself, director of the installment, had to deny the rumor about an alleged announcement that would take place today. And, although Nintendo is not experiencing a similar situation, they are aware that there is always very crazy theories through the net.

It’s really hard to develop new titles and remakes for every Nintendo game that people ask for.Shuntaro FurukawaThat is why, at the annual meeting of shareholders (translated by VGC), an investor asked Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the Big N, about the possibility of developing new titles or remakes of forgotten sagas such as F-Zero o Wario Land. Something to which the executive replied with a more than obvious response: “It is really hard to develop new titles and remakesincluding sequels, for every Nintendo game people ask for, but we’re very grateful and appreciate our fans’ expectations for our games.”

In this session, Senior Executive Director Shinya Takahashi recalls that “we are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players.” “We can’t tell you if there are plans for future remakes of a specific game, but during development we are always thinking of various possibilities for players to enjoy.”

Nintendo has just experienced a wave of rumors and expectations for its recent Nintendo Direct Mini, which although it generated conversation around a possible release date for Bayonetta 3, ended up talking about other games for Nintendo Switch. In this sense, the event surprised us with a new trailer for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, as well as the arrival of NieR: Automata and some games from the Persona saga to the hybrid.

