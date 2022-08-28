Nintendo says it has no plans to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, despite inflation

Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, communicated this information at the last meeting of shareholders.

The impact of inflation has reached the video game sector, but not all companies have decided to carry out the same actions regarding the cost of their consoles. PlayStation opened this debate with the recent PS5 price hike, and Xbox The topic of conversation continued, assuring that its Xbox Series would not become more expensive in the market. And now it’s his turn Nintendo.

We currently have no plans to change the price of our hardware.Shuntaro FurukawaAs we read in Eurogamer, a medium that has been able to obtain a response from the company on this issue, the Big N has wanted to reiterate its intentions around the cost of Nintendo Switch by repeating the statements made by Shuntaro Furukawapresident of Nintendo, at the last shareholders meeting: “While we cannot comment on pricing strategies, we currently we have no plans to change the price of our hardware due to inflation or increased acquisition costs in each country. We will determine future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberation.”

Beyond the words of the president of the company, Nintendo also adds: “Although the final price towards consumers is always determined by retail businesses, as Mr. Furukawa has commented, Nintendo has no plans to increase the price of its hardware” .

Taking into account that the sector is not at its best, at least in terms of console production, it should be remembered that Nintendo already answered this question a few weeks ago. At the time, the Big N was the only video game company that responded to the dreaded doubt about the possible price increase on platforms, but now we know the decision made by each company.

