Nintendo secretly updates its list of banned words on Switch with more terms

A few days ago, the Nintendo Switch received a new firmware update. This version, the 14.1.2it applied some minor changes focused on correcting different errors and improving the stability of the console but, as has happened on other occasions, it brings some additions that have not been made public.

the data miner OatmealDome ensures that the update is focused on expand the list of banned words on Nintendo Switch. According to the data you have accessed, different racist slurs, sexual terms and references to terrorist organizations are prohibited in various languages.

Something similar happened in April 2021, when on that occasion references to nudity and some expressions related to death in Japan were censored. Also on December 11, 2020, when firmware version 11.0.1 added another bunch of swear words.

In this way, the Big N remains focused on offering the best possible experience to users of the hybrid console, who are increasingly more. The latest figures point to more than 100 million players worldwide, although the most recent data is only from the Japanese market, where it has placed 25 million.

