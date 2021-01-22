Nintendo sued for Joy-Con

Lamber lawyer is the name of a law firm that Nintendo sued over Switch Joy-Con. The why: They say the performance of this peripheral is poor in Canada. We refer specifically to Montreal, in Quebec, the French part of the North American country. They want everyone who bought this peripheral or the Switch itself to be financially compensated.

They assure that they are defective, and that their client has suffered the problem after 11 months of use (the error is that the lever moves without actually doing it), and that although they fixed it the problem reappeared. And that another was bought, and it also happened. Total, that in the end, on behalf of all consumers in his area, he denounces singing.

They say that it is a problem that they did not warn about but that affects all users. Note that they have put up an online form in which any resident of Quebec can join the lawsuit by reporting what problems they have had. We do not know what Nintendo is going to do about it, but the legal route has been taken at all times for this management.

Source: VGC