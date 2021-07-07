Nintendo suggests new content material for Ring Are compatible Journey

There don’t seem to be few video video games that benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly in the ones first months, with general confinements and international. And within the Nintendo Transfer, stood out video games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Ring Are compatible Journey. The latter, as well as, used to be best possible for that scenario, because it allowed us to revel in video video games and workout with out leaving house.

Due to this fact, we now have discovered that sport gross sales have been being very certain. If truth be told, the sport has already outsold Zelda: Breath of the Wild in retail outlets in Japan. Now the query is … Do you continue to have commute? Judging by means of Nintendo’s phrases, sure. And is that the sport would possibly obtain new content material sooner or later.

As reported from Gamingbolt, the scoop has come because of a up to date query and resolution consultation with Nintendo shareholders. On this consultation, Nintendo President and Managing Director Shuntaro Furukawa used to be requested if the corporate had thought to be launching a sequel (The unique has already offered greater than 10 million copies international.)

In his answer, Furukawa He didn’t say the rest formally, however he used to be moderately specific As for the speculation they’ve presently: “Relating to long term tendencies, I will not divulge particular plans, however we wish to take a number of projects in order that many of us proceed to play this identify. “.

In regards to the direction that the sport has had, since its release in October 2019, we remind you that this already gained an replace with information in March 2020. Subsequently, it’s not in any respect unreasonable to suppose that Nintendo may just do the similar once more. Again then, the replace (which used to be loose) got here with a brand new rhythm-focused sport mode.