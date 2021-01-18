Nintendo Switch accounted for 87% of total console sales in Japan for 2020

The year 2021 has begun, and with it some of the great balances of the past 2020 continue to arrive. Therefore, by now we already know very well that the last few months have been exceptional for Nintendo in general and for Nintendo Switch in particular.

But … up to what point is he in excellent shape? If we look solely and exclusively at the sales of Japan in the past 2020, the answer is to unsuspected limits. And it is that practically 9 out of 10 consoles sold that year (in total) have been Switch.

The information, echoed (and translated) by GamesIndustry, has been published by the prestigious magazine Famitsu. And although the report also cites the lack of stock of next-gen consoles (and the decline of PS4 and Xbox One) as triggers for these results, the results are still incredible.

In terms of figures, that 87% of Switches sold in Japan in 2020 is equivalent to 3.45 million copies of the standard console sold, as well as more than 1 million Lite consoles. And as the report itself cites, the catalog has had a lot to do with it.

That way, if we look at the best-selling titles of the year in Japan, we can only find one non-Nintendo game in the Top 10. And it is Final Fantasy VII Remake. For the rest, it is very clear that the big winners (and surely the ones that have sold the most consoles) have been Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ring Fit Adventure.

This is the list of the 10 best-selling games in Japan in 2020: