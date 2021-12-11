Nintendo Switch achieves the best month of November in terms of sales in Spain since its launch

Nintendo’s hybrid console has recorded record numbers during the week of Black Friday.

We are on the way to the fifth year with Nintendo Switch in our hands, and it seems that it wants to continue being a protagonist. There is no one to stop the hybrid console of Nintendo That, if we recently learned that it reached the best week in its history in the United Kingdom, now it surprises us with record figures at the national level.

As the company has announced and according to internal sales data, Switch has achieved the best month of November since its launch in Spain, with sales data that far exceed the previous mark set the same month, but in 2019. This includes all its versions, be it the original model, Switch Lite or the OLED model.

In Europe it has registered the best week in its historyIn addition, they confirm from Spain that Switch has registered the best hardware sales of its history in the week of Black Friday at the European level. This commercial record has been achieved, to a large extent, thanks to the pack that included the console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of free subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

In relation to the latter, we recently learned about the new game that will be available soon, although if we put our eyes on the hardware we do not know if Nintendo will be able to repeat the feat. during christmasSince, although it will support all Switch models, it is anticipated that it will not be able to build enough machines to supply all the demand during the holidays.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, Sales, Spain and Black Friday 2021.