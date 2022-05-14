Nintendo Switch almost completely dominates the list of best-selling games in Spain in April

Eight of the ten best-selling titles in Spanish stores are from the Nintendo hybrid console.

Although we are already arriving in the middle of May, it is now when we have proof of how the Video game sales in Spain during the month of April. After the March data, which left us with Kirby and the Forgotten Land in first place, Nintendo Switch is once again the dominator of the top 10.

Eight of the ten best sellers are from SwitchThe information shared by AEVI (Spanish Association of Videogames) collects a classification that on this occasion no leader Kirby. The game has dropped to second position in favor of a Nintendo Switch Sports that has won first place. Behind, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but also its version for the hybrid console of the Japanese company.

In total, of the ten best-selling video games in physical format in national territory during the month of April, eight are from Nintendo Switchwith only the LEGO title that collects the nine episodes of Star Wars also casting the PS4 and PS5 versions in the ranking that we leave you below.

Best-selling games in Spain (April)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Switch)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2022 (Switch)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5)

Minecraft (Switch)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch)



If you want to know if we are convinced by the proposal of the first classified, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Nintendo Switch Sports that Jesús Bella elaborated in this house, where he determines that try to repeat the Wii Sports play but, unfortunately, without the same success in his proposal.

