Nintendo Switch and PS5 register a drop in sales in Japan, and fears grow over the Christmas campaign

A Nintendo spokesperson claims that component shortages have made it difficult to produce consoles.

It seemed that the Nintendo Switch was getting rid of a shortage of components that affects all current technological devices, since it has already become one of the five best-selling consoles in history. However, the Big N has not been able to avoid a problem that has also impacted the production of PS5, which has caused the level of sales of both consoles to experience a fall in japan.

The shortage of materials to make chips has had an impact on productionNintendo spokespersonAccording to one of the latest Nikkei media publications (via Nintendo Life), the sale of Nintendo Switch between the months of April and June has shown a decline in 33% compared to the numbers achieved last year. In the case of PS5, the Sony console has also suffered a decrease in 26%which places the aforementioned component crisis as the main culprit.

“The material shortage to manufacture chips has had an impact on production,” says a Nintendo spokesman, who says the company is already in full negotiations to secure the necessary parts, although the outcome of such talks is still “uncertain“. Apparently, manufacturers are having difficulty finding components for parts that require Bluetooth communication.

This makes both Nintendo and Sony look with fear at the christmas campaign, as a period full of releases is approaching that would enhance the interest of the community around both consoles. In this sense, it should be remembered that the Big N prepares games like Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3 or Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, while PlayStation has The Last of Us: Part 1 and God of War: Ragnarok on the horizon.

More about: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Shortage, Japan and Japan Sales.